NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida women’s basketball teams advanced to the FCSAA Region 8 semifinal while but Chipola and Gulf Coast fell in the opening round.

The Lady Raiders took down Chipola 66-52 to advance and will face Florida Southwestern on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Niceville.

Gulf Coast fell to 24-4 with a 71-65 loss to Florida Southwestern and will await the NJCAA tournament placements to see if their season continues.

Chipola will finish its season with an 11-14 record.