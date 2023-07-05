NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida State Athletic Director Ramsey Ross was inducted into the Florida College System Activities Association’s Class of 2023-2024 Hall of Fame.

Ross was elected by his peers during May’s Council for Athletic Affairs meeting in Daytona Beach.

The induction comes after a school year where one NWF team won a national title (Women’s Basketball) and two teams were national runners-up (Men’s Basketball and Softball).

From 2005-12, Ross was the NWF Assistant Athletic Director, serving under Mickey Englett.

When Englett retired in 2012, Ross took control, and over the last decade, NWF has won 16 Panhandle Conference Championships, eight FCSAA Championships and five National Championships.

Ross said he still has a lot of work left to do in building the NWF athletic department, but he’s proud to receive the honor.

“When you think of Hall of Fame, you think that’s more of a lifetime achievement type thing,” Ross said. “And I like to think I’m still in the middle of my career. So it was a little bit of a surprise. But it’s an honor nonetheless that my peers across the state thought of me in that regard.”

The Raiders won the highly competitive Panhandle Conference in both diamond sports and both men’s and women’s basketball this past season.

Ross said the support system in Niceville has pushed them to be the very best.

“Being at least in the state championship in every sport and playing for a national championship in three of the four, I mean, that is something that speaks to the infrastructure that we have here,” Ross said. “The support that we get from our administration, our fans, our community, and we got great players and great coaches. I mean, that’s a good combination.”

Due to Northwest Florida State’s recent athletic success, it has been regarded by some as the Juco Sports Capital of America.