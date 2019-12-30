NUC All-American Game brings high school football players from all over the country to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Over 200 high school football players are in Panama City Beach to compete in the NUC All-American Game event on Monday.

It’s the first time the event has been held in Panama City Beach. There is three All-American games set for Monday: the 10th/11th grade game at 12 p.m., then the Junior Varsity game at 4 p.m. and the Senior game at 7 p.m.

Several local athletes will be participating in the event. North Bay Haven’s Ben Burnham, Mosley’s Don Mckay Jr. and Bay’s Tavarius Lewis and Kingston Grady will all play in the senior game on Monday night.

They are playing with athletes from all over the country. Co-director of the All-American Game Freddie Solomon said the players love getting the opportunity to meet athletes from all over.

“We got multiple kids from all over, we got them from Vegas, Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas. So there’s a variety of kids that’s in the area now to compete and get better,” Solomon said. “The kids are loving it, they are loving meeting kids from all over cause later on in life they may run into a kid that they played this game with while playing in college.”

There is six local athletes playing in the JV game as well.