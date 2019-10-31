Northwest Florida women’s basketball team ready for season opener

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida women’s basketball team knows they have a target on their back this season.

They were ranked in the NJCAA preseason poll at No. 5. They won the Panhandle conference last season and had an Elite Eight appearance in the tournament.

However, none of the players are letting this phase them.

“Everybody on the team we are all competitors, so it feels good to be number five but we just want to play and we just want to win,” Raiders guard Masengo Mutanda said. “So we’re just playing to win, we’re not nervous, we’re just going out there and gonna be ourselves and play how coach wants us to play.”

They may be a young team but they have experience leadership at the helm of their ship, fifth year head coach Bart Walker.

Walker said he saw a lot of good things out on the court in the preseason jamborees.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve been very positive about is our energy that we play with. Having a lot of young players on the team sometimes you have to turn the motor up, but with this team you have to low gear it for them because they play really hard,” Walker said. “And honestly they have great chemistry. We still have to get more disciplined with the ball cause we sling it around and take quick shots but that’s part of it. We’ve got to find our niche still.

The Raiders take on Wabash Valley on Saturday at noon in their season opener.