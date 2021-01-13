Northwest Florida women’s basketball one week from tip-off as defending champions

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Northwest Florida State College women’s basketball team is just one week from kicking off its season as defending FCSAA champions.

Raiders head coach Bart Walker said they have had a good return to practices.

“I think they’ll be excited to play, you know that’s our program being able to have fans on our campus is going to be a bonus and give some extra energy in the game,” Walker said.

The team will return to the court as one of the top-ranked teams in the country. Walker said every year the team sets the goal to be one of the best in the country and returning players help push new players to meet that expectation.

“I think the standards that we set and the tradition that we started kind of helps maintain the culture,” Walker said.

Northwest Florida will start its season on the road at East Georgia State College next Wednesday.