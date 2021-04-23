Northwest Florida women’s basketball advances to national championship game

(WMBB) – The Northwest Florida women’s basketball team is heading to the NJCAA National Championship game for the first time ever.

The Raiders took down Three Rivers 71-63 to lock in their spot in the title game.

Northwest Florida really battled though as the game had 51 combined fouls in it.

It was Masengo Mutanda who sealed the deal for the Raiders as she scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the final quarter to put them away.

The Raiders will take on Trinity Valley in the championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m.