Northwest Florida women, Chipola basketball teams moving on to Final Four of national tournament

(WMBB) – All three Panhandle JUCO basketball teams are moving on to the final four of the NJCAA National Tournament.

The Northwest Florida women’s team is going to their first semifinals of the national tournament in 26 years after they took down South Plains 63-54.

The Raiders will take on Three Rivers in that matchup on Friday at 4 p.m.

The Chipola women’s basketball team is also moving on to the semifinals after beating Trinity Valley 55-49 on Thursday night.

The Lady Indians will take on Trinity Valley in that game on Friday night.

The Chipola men’s basketball team is heading to the final four as well after a close down-to-the-wire victory over Indian River 78-75.

The Indians will take on Coffeyville on Friday night at 7 p.m.