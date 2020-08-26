Northwest Florida unveils brand new baseball and softball indoor practice facility

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida baseball and softball teams got an upgrade to their facilities. Their brand new indoor practice facility is finished and was unveiled to the public Tuesday morning.

The new facility is state of the art, the 6,250 sq. ft. building has indoor arena blend turf and is climate controlled.

The student athletes will have access to batting and pitching cages with four retractable dividers that create five tunnels in the space.

“We’re looking forward to having our players take advantage of it,” Northwest Florida head baseball coach Doug Martin said. “The facility creates more opportunities to work during days of bad weather and removes the threat of missed practices. I think we’ve certainly raised the bar in the area of junior college facilities.”

The coaches are also excited to show it off to recruits when they come to the campus.

“It’s going to be a game-changer in recruiting, preparation, and convenience,” Northwest Florida softball coach Andy Lee said. “It will be an eye-opener when we bring recruits and their parents on campus to see a facility like that. I’ve never seen an indoor facility of this scale at a junior college.”

The softball and baseball players who were at the ribbon cutting on Tuesday said they were so excited to get to use the new facility.

“We knew this facility was gonna be incredible whenever we were being recruited here by our coaches but watching the construction take place was beyond our imagination,” Raiders softball player Ivy Hill said. “We just didn’t realize how amazing this place was gonna be but wow, this place is a game changer for our softball program here at Northwest Florida State.”

The teams will get to use it soon to prepare for the upcoming seasons, which are set to begin in January.