Northwest Florida State women’s basketball team wins programs first national championship

LUBBOCK, TX. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida State women’s basketball team made history Saturday afternoon by winning the program’s first NJCAA National Championship.

The No. 6 seed Raiders knocked off No. 2 seed Trinity Valley 67-60.

Head Coach Bart Walker said after the game that after the long and crazy season, today was very special.

“It’s just really sweet,” Walker said. “We thought about it this morning, trying to get through the day. Had to wait till the three o’clock start, and you know, every one of them was fun, but this one is special, this is a special bunch of kids and they play for each other, and that’s why they did this.”

Last-Tear Poa led the way for Northwest Florida with 20 points, and Chanaya Pinto wasn’t far behind as she scored 19.

The Raiders finished the 2021 season at 24-2 with their only losses coming from Panhandle Conference foes Chipola and Gulf Coast.