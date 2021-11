NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – March Madness came a few months early, as eight NCAA college basketball teams competed in the 7th annual Emerald Coast Classic Thanksgiving tournament at Northwest Florida State this weekend.

LSU defeated Wake Forest 75-61 in the final match to win the tournament Saturday night.

The Tigers become the first team to win the Emerald Coast Classic since Florida State won back in 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.