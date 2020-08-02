Northwest Florida State College athletic director talks panhandle conference basketball

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The NJCAA has put a pause on sports until 2021. Winter sports will now begin in January.

The basketball season will now start when the panhandle conference schedule typically begins.

News 13 spoke with Northwest Florida State College athletic director Ramsey Ross on Monday who said the athletic directors in Region 8 are working together to figure out schedules. He said they hope to make an announcement soon, however, there are a lot of variables at play.

Teams typically play 30 games in about four months, however, now they will play 22 games in just two months.

“It’s going to be a very condensed schedule, but I think it’s going to be very exciting by that time our coaches and players are going to be chomping at the bit to play,” Ross said.

Ross said teams are also trying to figure out how they can get practice in against other teams despite the restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.

“We certainly want to get at least two or three scrimmages in, in the fall… to kind to give our fans a little taste of what our teams look like,” Ross said.