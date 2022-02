PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida State baseball team rallied late but fell 8-7 to Florida Southwestern State in the PCB College Baseball Classic final on Sunday.

The Raiders finished the tournament 3-1 with statement victories over No. 3 San Jacinto College-North and conference rival Chipola.

Up next, the Raiders will host LBW College on Tuesday, February 8.