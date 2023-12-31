PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida State men’s basketball team is celebrating the new year with an 82-51 victory over Georgia Highlands College.
The Raiders improved to 16-1 and will host Southwest Mississippi on Saturday, January 6.
