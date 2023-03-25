LUBBOCK, TX. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida women’s basketball team is headed to the final four after beating No. 1 seed South Georgia Technical College 72-61.
The No. 8 seed Raiders will play Southern Idaho on Sunday, March 26 at 4:00 p.m. CST.
