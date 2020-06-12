Northwest Florida pitcher Beck Way selected in fourth round of MLB Draft

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida pitcher Beck Way became the second-highest draft pick in the program history when he was taken in the fourth round with the 129th overall pick by the New York Yankees in the MLB Draft on Thursday.

Way becomes the second-highest draft pick in Northwest Florida history behind only Jeff Farnsworth, who was taken 57th overall in the second round by Seattle in 1996. Farnsworth went on to pitch in 44 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2002.

Way began his college career at DII Belmont Abbey where he posted 1-2 record with a 3.98 ERA in 20.1 innings on the mound. After sitting out the 2018-19 season, Way transferred to NWF were he immediately made an impact.

Credit: NWF Athletics

Way pitched just seven games for the Raiders in the COVID-19-shortened season. He was 5-0 with a 0.67 ERA.

Opponents managed just a .126 batting averaged against Way, while the right-hander struck out 58 batters in 40 innings of work.

Of his six starts, four went for six innings or more. He fanned at least six batters in every appearance, including two double-digit strikeout performances, highlighted by 13 punch outs against Pearl River on March 7. In his Feb. 7 start against San Jacinto, Way did not allow a hit and struck out six in his four innings of work.