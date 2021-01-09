Northwest Florida men’s basketball team looks ahead to upcoming season

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Northwest Florida men’s basketball team is looking forward to year two under head coach Butch Pierre.

The team went 12-16 last year and had no Panhandle Conference wins. Pierre said everything was new for him last year and this season he feels the team’s depth and athleticism will make a difference.

“Excited about being back and a lot of enthusiasm, I think we’re right where we need to be,” Pierre said.

The Raiders will kickoff their season against Daytona State College on Jan 23. in the FCSAA Basketball shootout in Gainesville.

