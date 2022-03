HUTCHINSON, KS. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida men’s basketball team defeated Triton 68-64 in the NJCAA tournament semifinal on Friday.

The Raiders will face the No. 1 ranked Salt Lake Bruins in the NJCAA tournament final on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CST.

Issa Muhammad led all Raiders with 18 points and 12 rebounds.