HUTCHINSON, KS. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida men’s basketball team advanced to the NCJAA Final Four with a dominating 92-74 victory over No. 2 Dodge City on Thursday afternoon.

Kam Woods led all scorers with 25 points and went 6-9 from three-point range.

The Raiders await their opponent for the semifinal match that will take play Friday at 7:00 p.m. CST.