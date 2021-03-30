Northwest Florida hires former Chipola coach to take over men’s basketball program

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida State College named Greg Heiar as their new head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

Heiar may be new to the Raiders, but he’s not new to the Panhandle as he was the Chipola head men’s basketball coach from 2004-2009.

In his six years with the Indians, he won 164 games, earned five Panhandle Conference titles and made four appearances in the NJCAA tournament.

Overall, Heiar earned five Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year and four Region VIII Coach of the Year honors. The successful run led to Heiar coaching 40 all-conference players and sending 39 players to Division I programs.

After Chipola, he was an assistant coach at Southern Miss, Wichita State, LSU and most recently he was an assistant coach at East Tennessee State.

Heiar will be introduced by the college on Monday.