Northwest Florida head men’s basketball coach Butch Pierre resigns

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Northwest Florida’s Butch Pierre resigned his duties as head men’s basketball coach due to family medical reasons on Thursday.

Nate Laing, current assistant coach, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Northwest Florida State College will begin a national search for a men’s basketball head coach immediately.

Northwest Florida athletic director Ramsey Ross said he appreciates what Coach Pierre has done for the athletes at the school.

“We appreciate Coach Pierre’s dedication and effort in leading our student-athletes,” Ross said. “I am confident that as we move forward, Northwest Florida State men’s basketball will be stronger than ever.”

Pierre was hired in 2019 and coached just one full season with the Raiders. Northwest Florida is currently 4-6 overall and will take on Gulf Coast on Tuesday.