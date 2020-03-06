Northwest Florida gets to play another game at home; advances to semifinals of state tournament

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida women’s basketball team gets to play another game at home.

The Raiders beat Eastern Florida 77-54 to advance to the semifinals of the FCSAA State Tournament.

Rayven Peeples led the Raiders with 16 points and 11 rebounds. As a team, they shot 51.7 percent. The Raiders outscored the Titans 44-24 in the paint as well.

Northwest Florida head women’s basketball coach Bart Walker said it’s great to keep playing at home.

“You get to sleep in your own bed, you get to be in an arena you’re familiar with and you get to have your Raider fans here, it’s our sixth man as they say,” Walker said. “So we are happy to have it at Northwest Florida State and I think they have don a wonderful job at putting this tournament on.”

The Raiders will take on Central Florida on Friday for the semifinals.