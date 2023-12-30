PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida State men’s basketball team earned a 74-68 victory over Calhoun in the Visit Panama City Beach Classic.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida State men’s basketball team earned a 74-68 victory over Calhoun in the Visit Panama City Beach Classic.
The Raiders improved to 15-1 and will play Georgia Highlands College on Sunday, December 31.