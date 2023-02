PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team won 95-91 over Northwest Florida while the Gulf Coast men fell to NWF 77-69 in OT Wednesday night.

The Gulf Coast women improved to 21-2 and the Gulf Coast men fell to 13-12.

The NWF women fell to 19-3 and the NWF men improved to 20-6.