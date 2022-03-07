PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Northwest Florida and Chipola men’s and women’s basketball teams earned bids to the JUCO national tournament while the Gulf Coast women’s does not earn the nod.

The state champion Chipola men’s teams earned the 5 seed and will take on the winner of Hutchison and Connor State on March 16.

The Northwest Florida men’s team was given the 10 seed and will face Trinidad State on March 14.

The Northwest Florida women’s team was earned the 4 seed and will take on the winner of South Plains and North Dakota SCS on March 18.

The Chipola women’s team was given the 16 seed and will face Tyler on March 16

The men’s tournament will be in Hutchison, Kansas, and the girl’s tournament will be in Lubbock, Texas.

The Gulf Coast women’s team was not given the nod to the national tournament after finishing the season 19-10, beating nine ranked opponents and taking down three top ten teams.