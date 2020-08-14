North Bay Haven’s Shanelle Grant signs run track at Indiana East University

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven’s Shanelle Grant signed a track scholarship to Indiana East University on Thursday afternoon.

Grant was a two-sport athlete for the Buccaneers and lettered in all four years for basketball and track.

She holds four school records for track, including the 100m (12.70), 200m (26.51), 4×100 relay team (51.77) and long jump (14’10.25). The record for the long jump was the first and only time she compete in the event.

Grant’s signing was a virtual one with only her family in attendance. Her coaches and friends recorded videos for her that were played during the ceremony.

“I’m actually the first generation to graduate high school on my dad’s side and actually be the first one to go to college so I really wanted to be able to change things in my family and see that you can do it and I wanted to show my little cousins a great influence,” Grant said.

Grant will head to campus in the next few weeks, but doesn’t know what she will be able to do with the team just yet due to the pandemic.