PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven Athletic Director Dustin Rennspies has submitted his letter of resignation and is stepping down from his position.

North Bay Haven Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger confirmed the resignation on Tuesday afternoon.

Rennspies spent two years with North Bay Haven, having been hired in April of 2021, and also spent one season leading the Buccaneers baseball team.

Bolinger said Rennspies’ decision is family related, and he plans to return to the Atlanta, Georgia area where he was prior to coming to Bay County.

Rennspies will finish his contract with North Bay Haven which is set to end at the end of this June.

A search for a new AD will begin immediately and will be headed up by Bolinger.