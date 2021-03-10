North Bay Haven’s Morgan Cox signs to play volleyball

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven’s Morgan Cox signed to play volleyball for Truett McConnell University on Wednesday afternoon.

The senior setter played all four years of high school for the Buccaneers setting the North Bay Haven record for career assists, career service points and career service aces.

In the 2019 season, Cox led the state for all Class 4A players in assists with 766.

In the same season, she helped lead the Buccaneers to the programs first District Championship. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 season was shortened, but Cox says the last two seasons were worth it to make it to this point.

“It was kind of upsetting to have a really short season,” Cox said. “Because like last year was so much fun and so great, and then to have like not that much this year was sad, but like we were able to make the most of it, and it was still fun, but its not over for me and I have four more years hopefully to play in college so its pretty exciting.”

With her volleyball scholarship, Cox plans to earn a degree in business.