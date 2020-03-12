North Bay Haven’s Mattisyn Toson signs with Southern Union

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven basketball player Mattisyn Toson signed to play at Southern Union State Community College on Wednesday.

Toson played with the Buccaneers for just one season as she came to North Bay Haven from Mosley for her senior year.

In a short time with the Bucs, she made a huge impact. She averaged 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals per game this season.

Toson won’t be the only Buccaneer alum at Southern Union. JaMesha King signed to play their last year and so Toson will get the opportunity to play with her this season.

“I was told I wasn’t gonna make it, I wasn’t gonna do it and it feels good to know I did it and they had nothing to do with it and it just feels good to be short one and be able to sign,” Toson said. “It was my dream and I always wanted to play in college and then hopefully go to the next level after college.”

Toson said she was excited to get started with the Bisons and will miss her Buccaneers teammates.