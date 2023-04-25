PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven’s Emily Garred made program history becoming the first girls’ tennis player to make it to state.

The one seed Garred punched her ticket by winning the singles competition in district competition.

Garred liked her odds at state last year if she wasn’t hurt, but said her injury taught her patience.

“I really wanted to play, like, right away, but I knew I had to simmer down,” Garred said. “I had to slow down. Kind of like bending back a rubber band, just waiting. Then once I was going to be able to get back out again, just releasing it and all this energy and confidence just getting out there.”

Garred and the North Bay Haven boys’ tennis team hit the courts Wednesday, April 26 in Orlando.