PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven defensive end Gabe Anderson is heading up north to play football at the Division III level.

Anderson signed to play with the Rochester Yellowjackets on Wednesday, taking advantage of the early signing period for football.

Anderson only played one game his senior year due to an injury, but in his time with the Buccaneers, he managed to rack up 43 solo tackles, 71 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.