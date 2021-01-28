North Bay Haven’s Christian Bibbs top five in the state for scoring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven boys basketball team has been impressive on the court this season, part of that success is credited to junior Christian Bibbs. As of Thursday, he is in the top five in the state for points per game, averaging 27 points per game.

The Buccaneer said he didn’t know he was near the top of the leaderboard until his teammates and coach told him. Bibbs said it was very exciting to see and it’s a pleasure to be one of the top in the state.

However, he said when its game time he just thinks about the team as a whole.

“During the game, I’m in a zone, not really worried about stats but… I’ll check after every game from now on,” he said.

North Bay Haven head boys basketball coach Daryl Scott said everyone on the team as well as the administration at the charter school love the athlete for his play and character.

“He’s a leader and he just brings the energy for the team, when he gets out there he gives 110 percent, he just makes things happen for us,” Scott said.

The Buccaneers next matchup is Rocky Bayou Christian on Friday night.