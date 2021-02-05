North Bay Haven’s Christian Bibbs makes 1,000th point

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven junior Christian Bibbs scored his 1,000th career point in Friday night’s game against Laurel Hill.

The junior was just two points away from the milestone at the start of the game and scored a three right off the bat to make it.

The Buccaneer became the first North Bay Haven player to join the 1,000 point club.

The last Bay County player to reach the mark was a Bozeman Buck 12 years ago.

Bibbs also leads the state in scoring, sitting in the Top 10 of the stat leaderboard.