North Bay Haven’s Cheyenne Moss signs to play volleyball in college

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven’s Cheyenne Moss signed to play volleyball at William Carry University Thursday.

Moss is the first five-year lettered varsity volleyball player in program history.

She is the fourth North Bay Haven player to be inducted into the 500 point club and the second to be inducted into the 1,000 point club.

She finished her varsity volleyball career with 565 assists, 731 serve receive passes and 1,011 digs.

Moss also helped lead the team to a district championship and the program’s first state playoff victory and Sweet 16 berth last season.

Moss said she’s so excited to play at the next level.

“It makes it feel like everything I’ve worked for all these past years. It just feels like it was all worth it,” Moss said. “Putting all this work in, all the practices, all the games, all the tournaments, it feels good I finally got the main goal at the end of the season.”

Moss plans to study biology in college.