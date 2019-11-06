North Bay Haven’s Cam Gant finishes season with 2,090 yards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven football season may be over, but the Buccaneers had a very memorable final game.

Buccaneers running back Camiren Gant was 98 yards away from having 2,000 rushing yards on the season. This was something only three other players in Bay County have done.

Gant ended up surpassing the 2,000 mark in the Buccaneers game against Bozeman, ending his senior season with 2,090 rushing yards, which was the most of any running back in Florida this season.

“It was definitely kinda an emotional moment cause my dad came on the sidelines and said congratulations son you did it,” Gant said.

The game was stopped when he hit the accomplishment and the game ball was given to Gant’s dad.

“I remember when Walter Payton rushed for 2,000 yards in the NFL and I remember what a huge thing it was and I remember exactly where I was in that moment and I thought, I wonder how many people are gonna do that with this even though it’s high school it’s still just a huge huge moment,” head football coach Andy Siegal said. “I mean I’ve coached for 30 years and at the high school level I’ve never had a 2,000 yard rusher.”

Another Buccaneers player ended up finishing his season as a leader in the state stat lists. Denzell Moore was second in the state for kick returns.