TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven junior, Maggie Bartlow placed fourth in state for the Class 2A Cross Country State Meet.

Bartlow had a time of 18:09.5. Batlow punched her ticket to state by becoming the region champion.

While she ended strong, the season was an uphill battle for Bartlow. She started the season with an ankle injury and had a month-long illness in the middle of the season.

“Ultimately I do this sport because I love it and because I love to run, and I was kind of losing that,” Bartlow said. “When you don’t have something, you really realize how much you love it. So it really helped me fall back in love with my sport.”

Bartlow will be back in action for the Buccaneers for track and field in the spring.