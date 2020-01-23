North Bay Haven’s Amaya Bazemore signs with Pensacola State volleyball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– North Bay Haven’s Amaya Bazemore signed to play volleyball at Pensacola State next season.

The senior was a leader for the District Championship team this season. She broke the single season school record for the most kills with 428. She is just the third player in Bay County to ever have 400 kills in one season.

Bazemore holds the all time Bay County single season block record with 109.

“I’m very lucky they reached out to me and I’m looking forward to like all new people whole new environment,” Bazemore said.