Click Here for COVID19 Testing

North Bay Haven wins five-set thriller over Arnold

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven volleyball team beat the Arnold Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers and Marlins took this one to five sets.

North Bay Haven won the first one 25-23, but the Marlins came back to win the second and third 25-23 and 25-18.

Then, the Buccaneers finished them off with a fourth set and fifth set win 25-23 and 15-6.

The Buccaneers improve to 11-3 on the year and take on South Walton Wednesday night.

The Marlins fall to 3-7 and take on Wewahitchka on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the