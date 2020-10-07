North Bay Haven wins five-set thriller over Arnold

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven volleyball team beat the Arnold Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night.
The Buccaneers and Marlins took this one to five sets.
North Bay Haven won the first one 25-23, but the Marlins came back to win the second and third 25-23 and 25-18.
Then, the Buccaneers finished them off with a fourth set and fifth set win 25-23 and 15-6.
The Buccaneers improve to 11-3 on the year and take on South Walton Wednesday night.
The Marlins fall to 3-7 and take on Wewahitchka on Thursday.