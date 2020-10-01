North Bay Haven volleyball wins fifth in a row against Blountstown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The North Bay Haven volleyball team beat Blountstown 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Kumara Flanagain had 12 kills on the night. LoriAnn Woodford had five aces. Taylor Waddell had 14 digs and Morgan Cox had 29 assists.

“I think it’s just really nice because we have a tough schedule this year and so I think we were expecting to not maybe do as well as we are doing and I think it’s just we’ve gotten a lot of big wins and we’ve taken a few loses but we know that we have learned a lot from them so it’s good to build off what we’ve learned,” North Bay Haven volleyball player Caroline Peaden said.

The Buccaneers will travel to Liberty County on Thursday night.

Blountstown will play Sneads on Thursday.