North Bay Haven volleyball team gets back in the gym with new head coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Erika Chateau is headed into her first season as the head coach of the North Bay Haven volleyball team.

Chateau played volleyball in college at Coastal Carolina. She then went on to play professionally in France. Since then, she has been an assistant coach at the college, high school, and club levels.

She has coached in Bay County for the last couple of years. Her familiarity with athletes in the area should help her transition into the position.

“It’s nice because I know the style and what people are used to and things of that sort,” Chateau said.

This is her first head coaching job. She said it’s a position she’s wanted to hold in the past, but the stars didn’t align until the opportunity came at North Bay Haven.

“The girls the program the school is really great and nice so it’s a really good place to be,” she said.

The team had a good 2019 season under former head coach Fred Corbin. They were district champions and made it to the regional semifinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.

“It’s good to have people who know how to compete and are in it to win,” Chateau said.

Players already knew Chateau before she came to the school because of her experience in the area. They said they’re excited to play for her.

“It’s good to have a different coach and like learn different things and play a little bit differently then we’ve been playing,” player Caroline Peaden said.

“Erika’s a really great coach I’ve learned in like just the span of these few months and it’s been great,” player Kumara Flanagain said.

The players and Chateau both hope to have the opportunity to play for another title this season.