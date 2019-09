PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven volleyball team defeated Rutherford 3-0 Thursday night.

The Buccaneers improve to 6-0 on the season and they will take on West Florida on Saturday.

North Bay Haven is also ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

They aren’t the only team in Bay County still undefeated as the Arnold Marlins also have a 7-0 record.

Rutherford falls to a 0-7 record and they are back in action Friday against Pensacola.