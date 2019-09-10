North Bay Haven volleyball on a mission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven volleyball team was on track to beat the school record for most wins in a single season last year. They tied the record with 20 wins before Hurricane Michael hit.

The Buccaneers decided they would beat that record this season, along with a few other goals.

“As well as going to the district and hopefully winning the district championship and doing well in the state playoffs as well,” Buccaneers head coach Fred Corbin said. “We’ve never won a state playoff game as a program so that’s a big goal for them as well.”

So far they are on track to do just that. North Bay Haven is undefeated with an 8-0 record and they are ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in Class 4A in Florida. Coach Corbin said it’s nice to be number one, but they still need to concentrate on their goals.

“At the end of the day we’ve talked about staying focused, staying humble and those goals that we have set for the year they are still reachable,” Corbin said. “And we are young, it’s still early in the season so we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Maybe one of the secret ingredients to a successful team this year is the support and love they have for each other.

“It’s really nice, pats on the back, we encourage each other to pick ourselves up, you know if we mess up, we have really great chemistry, we love each other,” North Bay Haven player Laurel Dudley said.

The Buccaneers have a big district matchup against Bay on Tuesday and then they face the other undefeated team in the area, the Arnold Marlins, on Sept. 17.

“We did really well last year just not the levelwe wanted to be, I think we could have reached that level if Michael didn’t hit, but yeah we are doing really well this year,” North Bay Haven player Amaya Bazemore said.