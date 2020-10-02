North Bay Haven volleyball hosts “Dig Pink” night to raise money for breast cancer research

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven volleyball team kicked off the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hosting a ‘Dig Pink’ night on Thursday.

The team broke out the pink uniforms, pink laces and made signs before their game against Liberty County.

“It’s just important for our girls to know that what we are doing is bigger than ourselves if we can participate and give back to the community in something like that it’s great so this month all month we’re trying to contribute and give back,” North Bay Haven head volleyball coach Erika Chateau said.

The night raised money for the Side-Out Foundation, whose mission is to raise money to fund research for Stage IV breast cancer patients.

“‘Dig Pink’ is specific for volleyball and breast cancer and it’s just something that kinda meshes well, and the fact that we were able to do it at the beginning of the month and to kick off the month is super awesome,” Chateau said.

The Buccaneers said the cause was important to all of them because breast cancer is something that’s hit home with many of them.

“Everyone knows someone or a lot of us have a close relative, like my Aunt she had breast cancer and recovered from it but yeah most of us we all know someone so it means a lot to do this,” North Bay Haven volleyball player Morgan Cox said.

Not only was the night successful on the fundraising side, but the Bucs beat Liberty County in three sets even with the Bulldogs making the matchup extremely competitive.

“They’re tough, they’re scrappy so it always makes it really intense and fun,” Chateau said.

The team raised $234 at the game out of their $2,500 goal for the month. To donate to their cause, click here.