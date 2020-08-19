North Bay Haven volleyball helps out with food drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Instead of bumping, setting and spiking on Tuesday, the North Bay Haven volleyball squads decided to lend a helping hand to Trinity Lutheran Church at their food drive.

“We’re still doing our summer conditioning, but we also, they are out of school they have time to help out it’s perfect for them,” North Bay Haven head volleyball coach Erika Chateau.

The Buccaneers gave out around 2,400 meals in the morning at the church.

Trinity Lutheran Food Pantry Coordinator Sarah Risalvato said she loves when local teams come out to help them.

“Because they are always bonded, they work together so well. So to have them come out here and really use those skills toward helping our community is really beneficial to us, to our community, to them and to the coaches,” Risalvato said.

The teams thought volunteering was a great way for them to bond before the season starts. Not only that but being outside in the heat and carrying heavy bags of food made it seem like they didn’t miss a day of conditioning at all.

“Oh yeah, it’s burning up, everyone is sweating. But it’s just really great because even during these hard times we’re all still getting together as a team and we’re all still happy and excited. It’s really great,” North Bay Haven volleyball player Bailee Di’Sernia said.

However, many of the players said what they were doing was much bigger than just a bonding experience.

“What it’s about is us helping the community. We don’t expect anything in return we’re happy just knowing that we’ve helped other people in need,” North Bay Haven Junior High volleyball player Kaitlyn Smith said.

Coach Chateau said they plan on volunteering sometime again this year.