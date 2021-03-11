North Bay Haven tennis teams stay undefeated halfway through season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls and boys tennis teams are still undefeated halfway through the season.

“It makes me feel really proud of my team and how much work we’re put in before the season and over the summer,” North Bay Haven tennis player Evan Wilbur said.

It’s the first time in program history both squads have been able to stay unbeaten this far into the year.

“It’s really cool cause in the past we’ve had sometimes the girls have been doing really good and the guys won’t be doing so good and then it’s the other way around, but this year it’s been great,” North Bay Haven tennis player Conrad Beiswanger said.

However, both Buccaneers teams are not full of upperclassmen, mostly freshman and sophomores, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have experience.

Many of them have been playing together since they were in middle school and since they all know each other well, the team is truly a family.

“I think they know even though a lot of it is individual, it’s still a team sport, the whole team has to win. Whether it’s a senior, cheering on a sixth-grader every match counts,” mother of a North Bay Haven tennis player Molly Gant said.

The Buccaneers aiming to keep this momentum going as long as they can and they know it can only be done if they continue to play with confidence.

“We’re all trying to stay positive and we’re working together and making sure we don’t get frustrated and have good attitudes while playing. Not just focusing on our own matches but also trying to support our teammates,” Wilbur said.

“You really have to care about what you doing on the courts, you can’t go out and just hit some balls. You gotta go out, make a list of what you want to work on and just really focus hard and not get lost in the mind games of tennis,” Beiswanger said.