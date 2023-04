LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven softball team picked up a 2-1 victory over Mosley Tuesday night to sweep the season series with the Dolphins.

The Buccaneers improved to 6-10 and will host Wewahahitchka on Thursday, April 6.

The Dolphins fell to 4-12 and will visit Bozeman on Thursday, April 6.