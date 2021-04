PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven softball team took down Walton 6-4 on Thursday night for the Class 3A District 3 title.

The Buccaneers took this game to nine innings after being tied up at 4 a piece. The Buccaneers scored two more runs and held off the Braves at the bottom of the inning to win.

With the win, North Bay Haven secured their third district championship in a row. They won it in 2018 and 2019 when they were in 4A and now this year in 3A.