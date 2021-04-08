North Bay Haven softball wins Bay County Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven softball team beat Arnold 5-4 to win the Bay County Championship.

It was a walk-off single from Alex Wilson that led them to the victory and helped them win their third county title.

Arnold scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead, but the Buccaneers tied it up in the bottom of the seventh.

Bre Clark picked up the win on the mound for North Bay Haven as she went seven innings, allowed just four runs on six hits, struck out seven and walked none.

The Buccaneers improve to an 11-9 record and will take on Walton on Monday.