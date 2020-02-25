North Bay Haven softball team finally gets home field this season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven softball team has never had a true “home” field, but this season that will change.

Their new home base, Lanford Field, will be ready to play on for the Buccaneer’s first home game of the season on March 6 against Holmes County.

“Every year it’s always like we will get to play on it next year, we’ll get to play on it next year and finally it’s here, we finally get to do it, we’re all really excited to get to play on our home field at our home base,” Buccaneers softball player Kylie Burch said.

The team was using Harder’s Park as their home field, but last season after the Hurricane, it was even harder for the team to find places to play.

“With us, we just never knew from one week or one game to the next where we were gonna be playing,” North Bay Haven head softball coach Butch Bernard said. “We went into it thinking every game is gonna be on the road and so whenever we were fortunate mid-way through the season to start playing at Harder’s it was definitely a plus for us.”

Even with the constant moving around last year, the Buccaneers still got crowned the county and district champs. However, the team thinks they can get even further this year with the home field advantage.

“We can have more support, friends, family, staff, everybody just coming out and being able to support us and not always having to travel, those long bus rides, getting tired,” Burch said. “You get to be here, you don’t have to worry it’s kinda stress free. It will be good to finally have that home field advantage.”

The seniors on the team are just thankful they get to be on the team that breaks in the new field.

“When I grow older I can look back at North Bay Haven and say, ‘oh I was here when it was being constructed, I was playing on the field as the concrete was getting poured and the fences were being put up,'” Buccaneers softball player Lauren Freed said.

“I’m excited to have our first game here knowing that we’re the first people to step on this field and start an inning,” Buccaneers softball player Katie Walters said.