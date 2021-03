PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven was unable to find their way to home plate as Florida State University High School held them scoreless in a 3-0 loss for the Buccaneers.

With the loss, North Bay Haven falls to (7-5) on the season and the visiting FSU High School improves to (6-2).

The Buccaneers are (5-0) against Bay County teams this season with wins over Bozeman, Mosley, Bay, Arnold and Rutherford.