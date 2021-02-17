North Bay Haven seventh-grader earning national recognition on softball field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One North Bay Haven softball player is getting some national attention.

Kaylee Goodpaster was ranked the No. 26 player in the nation out of the Class of 2026 by Extra Inning Softball.

“I didn’t think I was going to, I thought I was going to be in the 50’s or somewhere, but being ranked really high, I got a little nervous at first, but then I was so excited,” Goodpaster said.

This is also her second season playing varsity for the Buccaneers and she’s only in seventh grade.

“Not only is she playing varsity but she’s holding down shortstop also, so she’s kinda like the captain of the field, so that brings a lot of responsibility as well, but she’s up for it. She’s legit,” North Bay Haven head softball coach Butch Bernard said.

She may be young, but she’s definitely impressive on the field. Last season, in just nine games played with the Buccaneers, she had a .419 batting average with three doubles and two triples.

“She’s got a good softball IQ, she’s got a good bat, as far as the athletic side of it goes, she brings a lot of defense, a lot of power, she’s a five-tool player without a doubt,” Bernard said.

Goodpaster said the attention she’s getting is a little nerve-wracking since it puts a bit of a target on her back from other teams in the area, but she see the positive in it too.

“Cause then they are going to bring their best pitching and their best everything right to me and the competition is gonna be really good. It’s gonna put me and my team in a good spot this season,” Goodpaster said.

She’s also hoping to change some mindsets this season by showing that it doesn’t matter what age you are, you can make an impact at the high school level.

“I think that being young, you can still play on varsity, you can still do great things. If you are really young, you can still play varsity, you can play up, if you are good enough, you can do whatever you want to,” Goodpaster said.

The Buccaneers won their season opener against Bozeman 12-11 on Wednesday night. North Bay Haven plays Mosley on Friday at 6 p.m.